Jennifer Lopez Rocks a Stylish Short-Sleeved Blazer as a Top

Her new film, ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ is now streaming on Prime Video.

Randy Holmes/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez can do it all—including pull off a blazer as a top with nothing underneath.

The singer-actress shared several photos of herself looking glam and gorgeous in a form-fitting blazer with short sleeves and a plunging neckline. Lopez paired the top with perfectly tailored black pants and clear and black heels for a monochromatic look. The 53-year-old accessorized her chic outfit with stacks of bracelets on each wrist, several rings on her fingers, hoop earrings and layers of necklaces.

Lopez tagged her own brand, JLo Beauty, in the Jan. 26 Instagram post. Her glam included bronzed skin, smoky eye makeup and pink glossy lips. Her long caramel-colored locks were perfectly styled into a sleek and wavy blowout.

“Caption the last photo ➡️ #Throwback 💥 @shotgunweddingmovie tomorrow!!! @primevideo,” she wrote in the caption of the post she shared with her 233 million followers.

Fans were quick to provide quippy caption options for the last photo in the set of pics, which showed her sitting in a folding chair as she held a beverage and gave someone off-camera some side eye.

“When somebody says they’re not streaming Shotgun Wedding tomorrow,” wrote one person. “Can I take these damn shoes off now??” joked another.

“‘Who’s on the phone? Nah…’ 😂,” added one follower, while an additional fan said, “impatiently waiting for This Is Me Now,” referencing Lopez’s forthcoming studio album.

Shotgun Wedding dropped on Prime Video on Jan. 27. The romantic action comedy film also stars Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge and Lenny Kravitz.

