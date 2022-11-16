Jessica Biel Says Motherhood Is the ‘Best Job’ But Requires Self-Care

The actress and mother of two opens up about balancing it all.

Actress and entrepreneur Jessica Biel has a lot to celebrate these days. She reached her milestone 40th birthday earlier this year and recently celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary with husband Justin Timberlake by renewing their vows in Italy.

Biel sat down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Nov. 15 episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna to talk about motherhood (she and Timberlake share two sons, Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2), relationships and finding balance in it all.

“That is probably the No. 1 most unsexy job in the world,” Biel said of motherhood during the interview. “It’s the best job, most days, and then it can be the most challenging job.”

She went on to share how important it is to continue to go on date nights with your partner to keep things fresh, but to also make time for yourself as a mom.

“You have to take that time for yourself,” Biel said. “It’s so hard, I’m trying to take my own advice, I’m not good at it, and I’m still working on finding that balance in my life.”

Biel and Timberlake frequently share snippets of their life together on social media, and when they rang in their wedding anniversary in October, Timberlake shouted out his wife on Instagram, captioning his post: “10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!”

“This is a good movement into a new decade, and I’m feeling very much [that] I accept who I am and I feel good,” Biel said.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!