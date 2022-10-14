Josephine Skriver Has Perfected This Fall Trend With Her Paris Fashion Week Looks
Josephine Skriver is serving (oversized) looks at Paris Fashion Week. The SI Swimsuit model posted a TikTok featuring three stunning looks, two of which included a perfectly-styled…drumroll please…maxi coat. What a great fall staple. If anyone can start a trend, it’s Skriver. She captioned the post with a simple “#ootw Paris.”
Her first look featured a tiny gray-brown triangle bra and a ruched beige skirt. She paired it with beige stiletto boots and a floor-length coat of the same color. Her accessories included a brown purse and oversized sunglasses.
Not a maxi coat, but still very much on trend, next she wore a green, black and white plaid coat with a matching skirt and a solid black turtle neck. She tied the look together with black knee-high boots and sunglasses.
Skriver also stunned on the streets of Paris Fashion Week in chic oversized blazers.
At Givenchy’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show, she was spotted wearing a classic blazer and skirt set, the perfect transition outfit for the start of fall (pictured above).
At the Longchamp Racecourse, she gave us a corporate boss moment with a nude matching pantsuit of our dreams.
One of her Paris Fashion Week evening attires did not include a blazer nor a maxi coat, but it was too good to not include. Skriver wore a black bandeau and maxi skirt under a fishnet black dress with crystals. The incredible look was styled by Kendall Jenner's creative director.