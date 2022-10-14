Josephine Skriver Has Perfected This Fall Trend With Her Paris Fashion Week Looks

No fall look is complete without a blazer or maxi coat.

Josephine Skriver attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Corbis/Getty Images

Josephine Skriver is serving (oversized) looks at Paris Fashion Week. The SI Swimsuit model posted a TikTok featuring three stunning looks, two of which included a perfectly-styled…drumroll please…maxi coat. What a great fall staple. If anyone can start a trend, it’s Skriver. She captioned the post with a simple “#ootw Paris.”

Her first look featured a tiny gray-brown triangle bra and a ruched beige skirt. She paired it with beige stiletto boots and a floor-length coat of the same color. Her accessories included a brown purse and oversized sunglasses.

Not a maxi coat, but still very much on trend, next she wore a green, black and white plaid coat with a matching skirt and a solid black turtle neck. She tied the look together with black knee-high boots and sunglasses.

Skriver also stunned on the streets of Paris Fashion Week in chic oversized blazers.

Josephine Skriver wears black blazer, boots, white button shirt on day seven of Paris Fashion Week. Christian Vierig/Getty Images

At Givenchy’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show, she was spotted wearing a classic blazer and skirt set, the perfect transition outfit for the start of fall (pictured above).

Jospehine Skriver attends the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomph in Paris, France. Dave Benett/Getty Images

At the Longchamp Racecourse, she gave us a corporate boss moment with a nude matching pantsuit of our dreams.

One of her Paris Fashion Week evening attires did not include a blazer nor a maxi coat, but it was too good to not include. Skriver wore a black bandeau and maxi skirt under a fishnet black dress with crystals. The incredible look was styled by Kendall Jenner's creative director.