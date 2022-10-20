Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Celebrate 10 Years Together

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake arrive at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Today in happy celebrity power-couple news: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are celebrating 10 years of marriage. The pair shared the sweetest posts on Instagram in honor of the milestone, and, of course, in honor of each other.

Timberlake’s carousel post featured photos of the two eating, drinking, adventuring and stunning on the red carpet. There was even a sweet Lady and the Tramp-style video of them sharing a piece of spaghetti.

“10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day,” the “Sexy Back” singer wrote. “I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!”

The 40-year-old actress echoed her 41-year-old husband’s adorable sentiments in her own IG post. She also revealed that they had renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony in Italy over the summer.

The third photo in her series of throwback snaps of the couple featured her wearing a bathrobe over a wedding-esque white gown. She reposted that specific click to her Instagram story with the text “from our wedding vow renewal this summer — in Italy where it all went down 🤍.”

Being married to Timberlake is the “adventure of a lifetime,” Biel wrote in her caption. “I love you.”

Singer/actor Justin Timberlake and actress Jessica Biel attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The sweethearts originally tied the knot in Fasano, Italy, in 2012 at the Borgo Egnazia resort.

“I figured if there was something I was going to be able to offer, it would be to sing her down the aisle,” Timberlake told HelloMagazine at the time. “Grown men were weeping. Hopefully it’s because I didn’t sound bad.”

Biel and Timberlake, who have two sons (Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2), met at a party in Hollywood and made their public-relationship debut in 2007. They make occasional appearances together but keep details about their relationship relatively private. Until now.