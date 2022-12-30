Before Making It Big in the NBA, Kevin Love Held a Surprising Job, According to Kate Bock

Kevin Love and Kate Bock attend the Aurora Institute Special Evening. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Kevin Love wasn’t always a basketball star. SI Swimsuit model Kate Bock shared a fun detail about when the Cleveland Cavaliers player was a teenager.

Katie Austin asked the 34-year-old model to say something “no one knows” about her husband.

“He used to work the bar mitzvah circuit,” she said. “He lifted chairs, doing the hora. He was like 18.”

“Really?” Austin responded. “That’s cute!”

“He’s like ‘I’ve been to more bar mitzvah’s than you’” Bock continued. “And I was like ‘that doesn’t sound right’ but he is right.”

A bar/bat Mitzvah is a Jewish coming-of-age ceremony. Love, 34, and Bock got engaged in January 2021 after Love proposed at Bock’s favorite restaurant, Lilia, with a ring that he personally designed.

“It was super intimate,” Bock told Vogue. “I couldn’t imagine it any other way. It was a picture-perfect New York moment.”

They tied the knot in a beautiful Gatsby-inspired ceremony at the New York Public Library on June 25, 2022.

Bock wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown and her parents walked her halfway down the aisle to meet Love.

“Once I was arm-in-arm with Kevin, I felt a sense of calm and was just so happy to be taking part in a day that we had dreamt about for so long,” Kate recalled. “It felt surreal. We each wrote our own vows, which was one of my favorite parts of the ceremony. I was so excited to say mine and loved hearing what Kevin had written, it was such a special moment that I’ll never forget.”

The two met in 2015 after a photographer who worked with Bock and Love, separately, set them up.

“He thought we would be a nice match and set us up on our first date at the St. Regis,” Kate gushed. “From there, the rest was history.”

