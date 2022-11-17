Kate Bock Reveals Which of Her Husband’s Teammates Is Her Favorite

Kate Bock. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will never know the feeling of his best friends and wife not getting along. During Miami Swim Week earlier this year, SI Swimsuit model Kate Bock was asked which of her husband’s NBA teammates she was closest to. The 34-year-old had a tough time picking just one. Fellow model Katie Austin (who asked the question in the first place) totally understood why: “They are all such good guys,” said Austin.

“Lots of them,” Bock responded. “I don’t know. They’ve become like brothers. Also, Kevin takes the longest to get ready after games, so I hug every single guy every time. Kevin is the last one out every single time.”

Love, 34, joined the Cavs in 2014 after playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves for six seasons.

“I don’t know,” Bock reiterated. “Larry Nance or Channing Frye or Richard Jefferson or Darius Garland or LeBron. Any of them, all of them.”

The couple had the wedding of their dreams in June at the New York Public Library. A large NBA player contingent was in attendance, including LeBron James and Russell Westbrook (one of Love’s college teammates at UCLA).

“It was a lot of work, but we had so much fun doing it,” Kate said of the Gatsby-inspired wedding. “We love being creative, and it was amazing to see the process of how our dream celebration came to life.”

The Love Kate founder, who creates mood boards all the time for her brand, said making one for the wedding was easy. Both Bock and Love wanted an old-Hollywood, black-tie style elegance to the wedding.

A photographer who had worked with both of them individually played matchmaker, setting them up on a first date at the St. Regis in 2015.

"The rest was history,” said Bock, who wore a custom Ralph Lauren dress on the big day.

“The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution,” Bock told People about their wedding. “Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting. It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searching for and is so iconic to the city that we love. We also love that it is so close by to the place we had our first date.”

