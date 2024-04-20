Kate Hudson Calls Debut Album ‘Realer’ Than Any Project She’s Ever Done
After teasing the project for some time, Kate Hudson’s debut album, Glorious, will be released in May. The actress, known for her roles in films like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Almost Famous, recently chatted with People about her passion for music.
“I’d say it doesn’t seem real,” Hudson said of the forthcoming 12-track album. “But the truth is: this is realer to me than anything I’ve done in my entire life. It was always this, I just needed to get to a place where I was ready ... and the songs got to the core of who I am.”
In January, the 44-year-old mom of three dropped “Talk About Love,” one of the songs from her soon-to-be-released project. At the time, fans were begging for more, and they won’t have too much longer to wait, as the album is set to hit streaming platforms May 17.
“I wanted something that was sexy and delicious, vulnerable and strong, willing and fearless—and especially gloriously in love with the way life takes you on this journey if you’ll just show up and be open,” Hudson added of the tracks on Glorious. “I wanted songs that could reach across all that, and that is a lot to cover.”
Fans can preorder the album here and keep an eye on upcoming tour date notifications here. Hudson will host an album release show May 18 at The Bellwether in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. PT.