Kate Upton Gives Amazing Interview After Crashing FOX Sports Set Following Astros’ World Series Win

Kate Upton hugs husband Justin Verlander as the Houston pitcher does a postgame interview following the Astros’ World Series win. Rob Carr/Getty Images

Kate Upton is the GOAT. At least that’s what Twitter user @highlghtheaven says. (Don’t you agree?) The SI Swimsuit model is her hubby Justin Verlander’s biggest fan and once again showed her unbridled enthusiasm after the Houston Astros pitcher won his second World Series championship Saturday night.

After the Astros defeated the Phillies 4–1, Verlander joined the FOX baseball studio show set—with Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Frank Thomas—with his 3-year-old daughter, Genevieve, perched on his lap. Upton, who started the interview on the side, out of camera, crashed the segment to talk about Verlander’s return to form this season, having missed two years recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery.

“It’s all an incredible experience,” Upton said. “Having Justin home and being able to be together as a family is so amazing and then to go to the exact extreme and be here at the World Series and then win is just so exciting and so worth it. We miss him every time he goes away.”

The Phillies took an early lead in the series, winning the first two games but Upton didn't let that get to her. She was caught in a hilarious exchange, pointing her middle fingers at the opposing team’s fans at the beginning of Game 5 on Nov. 2. Fans chimed into the comments of the video, posted on Instagram @bleacherreport with the caption “@kateupton is a savage 😂.”

“She deserves a golden globe for this,” someone wrote, while another piped “S--t made me like Kate Upton even more.”

The 30-year-old model and Verlander, 39, got married in 2017 and just celebrated their fifth anniversary on Nov. 4.

“This is the most we get to see him do what he loves,” she added. “Just to see him do his craft — he’s such an artist out there. When he’s pitching, it’s really so creative, such an art and we are so honored.”

The FOX reporters asked Upton if she wanted Verlander to play another year or retire. “ALWAYS PLAY,” she responded enthusiastically and Verlander echoed her sentiment, scoffing at the idea that it would just be “one” more year.

Justin Verlander holds the Commissioners Trophy alongside wife Kate Upton and daughter Genevieve after the Astros won the World Series. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

“I love watching my husband do what he loves to do,” she continued before the lovebirds shared a kiss. “That is the most fun.”