Kate Upton Has Joking Exchange With Phillies Fans at World Series

Kate Upton celebrates after the Houston Astros defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the 2022 World Series. Rob Carr/Getty Images

Kate Upton was caught flipping Phillies fans off at Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday, Nov. 3. All in good sportsmanship, though. The interaction was filmed by a fan @rayleemaye and re-posted on the official Bleacher Report account. “@kateupton is a savage 😂” noted the caption, while the text on the video read “Kate Upton was letting Phillies fans know.”

Her husband, MLB pitcher Justin Verlander, shared a similar exchange on Oct. 31. The Houston Astros star greeted local fans with a middle finger as he arrived via bus at Citizens Bank Park.

A fan (or maybe a troll attempting to stir some trouble) shared a video on Twitter saying the 39-year-old flipped “the bird to Phillies fans not once but TWICE.“

Verlander was quick to defend himself and clarify that the act was lighthearted in nature.

“All the context Darren,” he wrote, addressing the person who posted the video. “Whole interaction was in jest as all the fans around you were just saying hello in their native tongue. So I responded in kind. all in good fun. I enjoyed the banter.”

On Saturday night the Astros defeated the Phillies in six games to win the World Series. Verlander won his first World Series start in nine tries in Game 5.