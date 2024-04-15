Kate Upton Is Set to Host Hulu’s New Fashion Reality Competition Series ‘Dress My Tour’
Kate Upton is more than used to being in front of the camera, and she’s a total natural when it comes to letting her fun personality shine through. Whether it’s one of her (many) SI Swimsuit covers, a major campaign for Anne Klein, or starring on the big-screen alongside Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann, the model has got her acting skills and personal style down.
Now, the 31-year-old will make her hosting debut as the lead of Hulu’s upcoming reality fashion competition series, Dress My Tour. Throughout the unscripted series, 11 fashion designers will compete for a $100,000 cash prize by creating outfits and tour styles for famous musicians.
“Dress My Tour” will take fans behind the scenes of the unpredictable fashion and music industries, and contestants will be tasked with creating fashion pieces for artists like JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul, Toni Braxton, Ty Dolla $ign and more. Per a press release, “As these designers compete to make their mark in the fashion and music industries, find out which one of them truly has what it takes to design for the stars and win.”
Upton, who previously served a short stint as a judge on Project Runway and RuPaul’s Drag Race, will be joined by judges including costume designer Marina Toybina and choreographer-director Laurieann Gibson.
The streaming platform hasn’t announced a release date for the show, but it will be produced by Dr. Holly Carter and her company, Relevé Entertainment. Follow @dressmytourhulu on Instagram for more updates.