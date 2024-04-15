SI LifeStyle

Kate Upton Is Set to Host Hulu’s New Fashion Reality Competition Series ‘Dress My Tour’

The model will lead the unscripted series following 11 fashion designers competing for the $100,000 prize.

Ananya Panchal

Kate Upton
Kate Upton / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kate Upton is more than used to being in front of the camera, and she’s a total natural when it comes to letting her fun personality shine through. Whether it’s one of her (many) SI Swimsuit covers, a major campaign for Anne Klein, or starring on the big-screen alongside Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann, the model has got her acting skills and personal style down.

Now, the 31-year-old will make her hosting debut as the lead of Hulu’s upcoming reality fashion competition series, Dress My Tour. Throughout the unscripted series, 11 fashion designers will compete for a $100,000 cash prize by creating outfits and tour styles for famous musicians.

“Dress My Tour” will take fans behind the scenes of the unpredictable fashion and music industries, and contestants will be tasked with creating fashion pieces for artists like JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul, Toni Braxton, Ty Dolla $ign and more. Per a press release, “As these designers compete to make their mark in the fashion and music industries, find out which one of them truly has what it takes to design for the stars and win.”

Upton, who previously served a short stint as a judge on Project Runway and RuPaul’s Drag Race, will be joined by judges including costume designer Marina Toybina and choreographer-director Laurieann Gibson.

The streaming platform hasn’t announced a release date for the show, but it will be produced by Dr. Holly Carter and her company, Relevé Entertainment. Follow @dressmytourhulu on Instagram for more updates.

Published |Modified
Ananya Panchal

ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a NYC-based Lifestyle & Trending News writer at SI Swimsuit. Before joining the Swim team, the Boston University Alum worked for culture & entertainment beats at Bustle, The San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. When Ananya is not writing or doom-scrolling on social media, she can be found playing sudoku, rewatching One Tree Hill or trying new restaurants. She's also a coffee and chocolate (separately) enthusiast. 