Watch: Kate Upton Shares Video of Extravagant Under the Sea-Themed Birthday Party for Daughter

She and her husband, Justin Verlander, also recently rang in their fifth wedding anniversary.

Kate Upton just rang in her daughter’s birthday with an under the sea-themed party, and she executed it flawlessly.

Upton and her husband, former Astros pitcher and current free agent Justin Verlander, celebrated daughter Genevieve’s birthday with a truly extraordinary under the sea-themed event. The actress, mom and SI Swimsuit cover model shared a video to Instagram capturing the Little Mermaid-themed party in all its extravagance.

The video begins with a pastel pink, purple, green and blue balloon archway leading into the party, where tables were set for guests with shell-shaped plates and pastel pink chairs. Coloring books, bubbles, costumes and a stage served as entertainment for the kids.

Guests enjoyed an assorted buffet, while there was a bar with ocean-themed cocktails for the adults. For dessert, there was a petite sea green birthday cake covered in edible sea-themed decor, including sharks, shells and seaweed, along with “Vivi” scrolled across in pink lettering, as well as dainty pink macarons.

“Can’t believe my little girl is 4!! We had one shell of a time celebrating with this magical shark themed party!” Upton captioned her post.

One follower commented, “In my next life im coming back as one of your kids 😂 such an incredible birthday! Well done! 🧜‍♀️ 🐚 ⭐️” while another said, “Looks like a fabulous 4th birthday party! 🥳World Championship style Birthday! 👏”

Upton previously spoke about her life as a mom on Today With Hoda and Jenna and said that becoming a mother completely changed her outlook on life.

“[Being a mom] has changed my entire perspective and everything I do is for her. Wanting to make the world better for her, wanting to be better for her, wanting to be with her more,” she told the outlet at the time. “It really changed everything.”

Upton and Verlander tied the knot in November 2017 and welcomed their daughter in November 2018. Earlier this month, Upton shared an Instagram post celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary, saying, “5 years down… forever to go! Life with you never gets old.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!