Clothing Company to Resurrect Rare Jacket After Kate Upton’s Viral Moment

The SI Swimsuit model wore the vintage jacket to celebrate her husband’s Astros win.

Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with his wife Kate Upton following defeating the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series. Elsa/Getty Images

We’ve got good news and bad news.

The good news is that the satin bomber jacket that Kate Upton wore to the Astros and Yankees finale game is being restocked. The bad news is: the jacket has already sold out.

The supermodel really stole the show on Oct. 23 at Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium. She and her outfit were trending all over Twitter, with fans furiously searching for a link to cop their own.

Upton, whose husband is Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, quickly shared the name of the retailer of the jacket on her Instagram. Her version was of course custom-made with “Verlander” and his number, 35, emblazoned on the back.

Verlander has been a star player for Houston once again this season and the team’s sweep of the Yankees on Sunday night clinched their spot in the World Series.

According to click2Houston.com, clothing company, Mitchell & Ness put in a rush order to have 1,000 jackets manufactured and available by Jan. 1. The satin bomber jackets will be sold at the Astros team store in Minute Maid park, in select local boutiques and online at mitchellandness.com. However they already have sold out.

Fingers crossed they put in an order to manufacture more soon.

Verlander, Upton and their 3-year-old daughter Genevieve made an adorable family appearance earlier this year at the 2022 MLB All-Star red carpet.