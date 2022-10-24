Kate Upton’s Outfit During Astros’ ALCS-Clinching Win Goes Viral

The model came to support her husband but ended up as the star of the show.

Kate Upton walks the red carpet at a screening of "Marriage Story" during the 76th Venice Film Festival. Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

Kate Upton is back, slaying the stadium outfit game. The supermodel was seen at Game 4 at of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium Sunday night, Oct. 23, wearing a custom satin baseball bomber jacket with her husband’s name on the back. (Hubby Justin Verlander won Game 1 of the series earlier in the week for the Astros.)

The appearance did not go unnoticed in the social media landscape. Several fans chimed into the comments, asking where they could buy the jacket.

“Death, taxes and furiously searching online for Kate Upton’s retro Astros jacket during pennant ceremonies,” someone wrote. “It’s Kate Upton jacket szn,” another said.

One big baseball fan tweeted the difference between his wife’s and his own priorities: “Watching the @astros punch their ticket to the #WorldSeries and of course my wife’s BIGGEST takeaway is, ‘Where can I get that jacket @KateUpton is wearing?!’”

The Astros may have been celebrating their four-game sweep of the Yankees, which secured them a spot in the World Series, but Upton (and her jacket) was the star of the show that night.

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander celebrates with his wife Kate Upton following Houston’s defeat of the New York Yankees. Elsa/Getty Images

On several occasions, Upton previously wore a statement (denim) jacket with “Verlander” and his number 35 emblazoned across the back that she debuted in 2017 when the Astros won the World Series — which everyone talked about then, too.

Upton and Verlander were married in Tuscany a mere three days after that Houston victory, in November 2017. Daughter Genevieve was born a year later.