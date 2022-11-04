Kate Upton’s Trainer Shares Impressive Video of the Model Pushing Justin Verlander Up a Hill

The couple gives new meaning to “the old ball and chain” saying.

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander poses for a photo with his wife Kate Upton during the 2020 Baseball Writers’ Association of America awards dinner. Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

Kate Upton’s personal trainer Ben Bruno just blessed us all with a hilarious TikTok video of the SI Swimsuit model and her Houston Astros pitcher husband. The video features Upton pushing a cart, on which Justin Verlander is standing, up a steep hill. He wears a button-down shirt and khakis and she is fully clad in black and neon pink workout gear.

“My wife pushed me around,” Verlander jokes and Upton responds, “The old ball and chain, weighing me down.” The couple, who were married in November 2017, go back and forth saying, “You’re the ball and chain” a couple of times before Bruno cuts them off with “Just finish the set.”

Several fans chimed into the comments to say that Verlander is the “luckiest man alive.” The two also have an adorable 3-year-old daughter, Genevieve.

Verlander led the Astros to a win over the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday night, giving his team a 3-2 World Series lead. A potential Series-clinching Game 6 is scheduled for Saturday night in Houston.

Bruno (@benbrunotraining) often shares videos of Upton’s killer workouts and revealed that she is a “total badass in the gym” and “her workouts are not for the faint of heart!”