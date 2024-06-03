Katie Austin and Christen Harper Throw the First Pitch at Miami Marlins Game
SI Swimsuit celebrated Miami Swim Week in style this past weekend. Between brunches, parties and the brand’s very own runway show, the franchise’s models had an absolute blast.
For four-time SI Swimsuit models Katie Austin and Christen Harper, the weekend involved a moment on yet another big stage, too. On Sunday, the pair headed to LoanDepot Park, the home of the Miami Marlins, where they had a chance to put their athleticism to the test. Standing together on the mound, they both threw the ceremonial first pitch of the professional baseball game.
Austin and Harper were outfitted in denim and Marlins jerseys, with their last names printed on the back.
“Striking a pose (and a first pitch!) @katieaustin & @christenharper brought the heat to the ballpark,” the official Marlins Instagram account captioned a post from the evening.
In a comical Instagram story prior to the game, Austin and Harper stretched on camera, prepping for the big moment on the field. “Gotta warm up those arms,” Austin captioned the clip of the pair getting ready for the event. The two then headed to the field, where they practiced their pitches with a pair of Marlins players.
The brand models were clearly prepared for their big moment, and the stretches and practice paid off, too. When it came time to throw their first pitches, both Austin and Harper threw strikes.
And while the Marlins were ultimately defeated 6-0 by the Texas Rangers, we still couldn’t imagine a better way to cap off the big weekend in Miami!