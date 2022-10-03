Katie Austin Reveals Where She Met Her Boyfriend on Camille Kostek’s IG

The fitness entrepreneur and her beau have been together for two years.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Everyone loves a classic football player and cheerleader love story (think Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski). But not everyone finds love on the football field and sometimes you need a little nudge. Kostek recently posted a video on Instagram promoting dating app The League and its partnership with the NFL.

“What if I told you that a night of football could be the start of your love story,” Kostek says in the clip. “NBC Sports and the dating app The League have come together to help people connect across the country by hosting these SNF Matchup events where you just might meet the partner of your dreams.”

SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin shared some news about her own relationship in Kostek’s comment section. The fitness entrepreneur and her boyfriend, Rialto Capital Management vice president Lane Armstrong, have been dating since 2020. The couple have their own backstory with The League.

“MY BOYFRIEND AND I MET ON THE LEAGUEEEEE I LOVE THIS💘💘💘,” Austin commented and Kostek replied: “OMG I LOVE THIS LOVE STORY. I did not know that!!!!”

Austin, who has her own fitness app and a talk show, “Austin AF,” also writes a weekly column to SI Swimsuit, sharing healthy recipes, workouts and life hacks. In July, she shared that she would be attending 17 weddings this year (with Armstrong as her plus-one – and vice-versa).

The 29-year-old posted a series of adorable photos celebrating Armstrong’s 29th birthday in June. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LOVE OF MY LYYYYFEEEEE🎉 golden birthday baby💫 thanks for loving me even when I talk your ear off nightly as you’re trying to go to sleep,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to cook you all your fav meals tonight💕 I love you forever”