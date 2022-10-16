Katie Austin Shares Adorable Photo Shoot in Mom, Denise Austin’s Retro Leotards

The influencer and her fitness instructor mom are total goals.

Denise Austin and Katie Austin during the Sports Illustrated Swim show at the W South Beach. Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Fitness influencer Katie Austin is making us all nostalgic with her latest Instagram post. The SI Swimsuit model tried on all her mom, fitness instructor and author, Denise Austin’s leotards from decades ago.

“Shoot today in all my moms retro leotards she has saved for 30+ years!!!” Austin wrote. “Which ones your fav?!”

Her first look featured a vintage high-neck black reebok leotard. Up next was a low-cut, Baywatch-inspired, bright red one-piece with a zip all the way down the front.

Then Austin showed off the perfect muted blue dance onesie with maximum coverage boy shorts at the bottom.

Fourth was an aquamarine number and Austin jammed to Neil Frances’s “Music Sounds Better With You” — making it seem like she was in the ultimate 1970’s groovy workout video.

Next was pretty pink leotard with a white trim. It served Barbie in the best way possible. Finally Austin sported a cheeky neon green number.

Austin also shared the “full circle moment” in a video on TikTok.

“I did a shoot today that I've been dying to do for such a long time,” she said. “I wanna share one moment from it that I think is just so frikin cool.”

She put a picture of Denise's low-impact “30 minute fat-burning workout” ad campaign from 1989. Denise wore a bright blue leotard, a yellow checkered varsity jacket on top, and of course, chunky white sneakers.

“Look how iconic and retro that is,” Katie said before a clip of herself today, shooting in the exact same outfit. They look like twins!