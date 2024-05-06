Katie Austin Ties the Knot With Lane Armstrong in Stunning California Ceremony
This past weekend brought an event that we at SI Lifestyle had been patiently awaiting for months: Katie Austin’s wedding. After a little over a year-long engagement, the SI Swimsuit model tied the knot with Lane Armstrong on Saturday, May 4, and the ceremony couldn’t have been any more picturesque.
The happy couple celebrated their wedding on her family’s property in La Quinta, Calif. They didn’t simply choose it for its beauty, though the location certainly is stunning. Over the years, the couple’s relationship has grow and flourished on the six-acre estate, Austin told People. “I have been coming to La Quinta ever since I was little for every holiday,” she explained of the significance. “And Lane and I had our second date at this house and spent most of 2020 here, so it’s a special place for us as we built the foundation of our relationship here.”
The pair met on dating app The League in 2020, and after dating for about three years, they got engaged last spring and have spent the past year planning their elegant nuptials. While making arrangements, Austin and Armstrong made sure to prioritize “food, family and dancing,” she said to People. At the end of the day, they knew “the most important thing was to create ... loving and magical energy,” she said. “We wanted our celebration to be filled with joy, not only from us, but everyone attending.”
From the photos, it appears that it was all of that and more. Congrats to the beautiful couple!