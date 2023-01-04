Keke Palmer Rocks a Strapless Tiger Print Swimsuit on Babymoon

Keke Palmer. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Keke Palmer is absolutely glowing. The 29-year-old, who is currently expecting her first child with partner Darius Jackson, posted photos from her babymoon to Instagram on Jan. 3, including one of the actress rocking a strapless tiger print one-piece swimsuit.

In the pic, Palmer smiled big for the camera while cradling her baby bump and posing in front of a backdrop of tropical greenery. Her hair was pulled up, while she accessorized with a pair of oversized glasses. Other photos in the carousel post included a shot from the beach, a close-up selfie, Palmer feeding Koi fish and the happy couple posing in front of an airplane.

“happy new year. baby moon was in full affect,” Palmer wrote in her caption. “i’m really proud of myself for resting this trip. i am antsy by nature. i love having a schedule, even on vacation. i learned to at least schedule things leisurely so i have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season. which is, rest.”

Clearly her message of rest resonated with many of her 11.7 million followers, as several of them chimed in to the comments section.

“Embrace rest because when the Baby is here - the word ‘rest’ goes out the window! welcome to motherhood! Love Auntie Sherri❤️,” commented actress Sherri Shepherd, while rapper-actress Queen Latifah said, “Yes Keke. So happy for you and your family and pay the cost to be the boss! And the boss gets to take a day off.”



Palmer continued her caption by saying, “this season i am going to learn how to really take it easy... everything that’s going to come is already in motion. all i have to do is enjoy. be grateful and reap the benefits of those that came before me, all the sacrifices, all the prayers and all the power to be intentional and at EASE.”

The Nope actress announced her pregnancy during her opening monologue on the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live, when she served as the show’s host—read more here.

