Kelly Hughes Has the Best Answer for When People Ask Her Why She’s Still Single

Kelly Hughes. Anna Webber/Getty Images

Kelly Hughes is single and thriving. The model, who made history when she became the first to bare her cesarean-section scar in the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2022, proved she doesn’t need anyone else in a recent Instagram clip.

The mom to 4-year-old Harlem shared an adorable video providing her responses for when people ask her why she’s single.

“I’m focused on my career and loving it,” she wrote above a video of herself modeling a denim-on-denim look in a tropical location.

“Making a difference in the world empowering women,” the 42-year-old added, accompanied by a video of herself in a bikini, laying in the sand from her SI Swimsuit shoot in Florida.

“Changing my mindset reminding myself of all the great things in my life vs all the things I don’t have,” she wrote alongside a video of herself drinking coffee.

“Loving every minute being a mother and spending time with my son,” read the screen with a video of Hughes carrying and spinning her son around in Times Square.

“Valuing myself and my worth for the first time ever,” she quipped with a video of herself dancing on the street.

“Never settle it’s O.K. to take the time you need,” the HÜES founder reminded followers at the end of the video. “Remember to love yourself first so you can be your best!!”

Hughes created the video montage to the sound of Miley Cyrus’s newest single girl anthem, “Flowers.”

“I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can,” the Grammy-nominated artist sings.

