Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter Wear the Exact Same Balenciaga Dress to the CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter attend the 2022 Country Music Awards. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter have more in common than just blonde hair and a passion for country music. The singers showed up to the 2022 CMA Awards Wednesday night in exactly the same Balenciaga dress.

The gorgeous bright blue long-sleeve gown, one that Kim Kardashian wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars party this spring, featured a high neck and mermaid silhouette with a long train.

Porter, 32, opted out of the built-in gloves that 29-year-old Ballerini sported. Both women left their long blonde locks open, but Ballerini’s hair was pin-straight while Porter’s was curled. Ballerini paired the look with matching heels while Porter accessorized with a LarAllan clutch and David Yurman earrings of the same color.

Porter, who married singer/actor Jake Etheridge in April, was styled by Krista Roser and her glam was done by Isabella Rosa.

Ballerini was styled by Molly Dickinson and credit for her warm bronzey makeup goes to Kelsey Fisher.

Two-time CMA award-winner Ballerini was nominated for single of the year for “Half of My Hometown.” The award went to “‘Til You Can’t” by Cody Johnson.

Ballerini also performed at the Nov. 9 event alongside Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce. This was the first time their single “You’re Drunk, Go Home” from Ballerini’s fourth studio album, Subject to Change, was sung on stage.

The song was released with the album drop on Sept. 23 and is a humorous, upbeat bop about boys with no chance hitting on women in bars.

“I wrote it, and I was like, ‘Who could add some sass and some wit to this?’” Ballerini explained. “My first call was Carly—we go way back, and I just adore her. And then I thought, ‘Who’s from a different world that would add something?’ I texted Kelly in the morning, and she did vocals that night.”

