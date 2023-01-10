Kelsea Ballerini Sails Into 2023 Rocking a Trendy Leopard Print One-Piece

The singer rang in the new year with a picture perfect girls trip to Cabo San Lucas.

Kelsea Ballerini. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Country star Kelsea Ballerini kicked off the month of January by soaking up some sun on a girls trip in Cabo San Lucas, and the photos she shared have made us jealous of her fun-filled getaway.

The “HEARTFIRST” singer offered up a photo dump to her 3.1 million Instagram followers on Jan. 7, including a pic of herself rocking a one-piece leopard print swimsuit and Aviator sunglasses. In the snap, Ballerini posed on a boat as she shaded her eyes from the sun and smiled for the camera. The backdrop behind her featured a clear blue sky and crystal water.

Other glimpses in the carousel post included a group shot with her girlfriends (including singer-songwriter Fletcher, Alex Papiccio and Christina Allen), Ballerini modeling a green string bikini in a mirror selfie, a sunset and other photos on the water.

The 29-year-old singer captioned her post, “too many moments to fit into a dump, but here is our our official submission to be the real housewives of cabo. my heart is full, my belly hurts from laughing, and if i see a margarita in the near future i may yak. ready for the year and so deeply grateful for friendship. 🤍☀️”

While on their trip, Ballerini and Fletcher (born Cari Fletcher) dropped a music video for their duet, “Better Version.” The two initially released the collab take of Fletcher’s track, which is from the pop singer’s 2022 album, Girl of My Dreams, on Nov. 18.

The pair initially teased the music video—which also features Gavin Leatherwood and Ava Capri—with respective Instagram announcements on Jan. 4 and released the video two days later.

Ballerini, who filed for divorce from country singer Morgan Evans last August, will hit the road with Kenny Chesney this spring as a special guest on his “I Go Back” tour. It kicks off on March 25 in State College, Pa.

