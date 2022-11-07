Kendall Jenner Flaunts Toned Abs in Ultra-Low-Rise Skirt on the Red Carpet

Kendall Jenner attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

In case you hadn’t yet heard, low-rise is officially back in fashion. Kendall Jenner isn’t the first to debut the bold look, but she is pushing the trend forward, nonetheless.

The 818 founder made an appearance at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala on Nov. 5 in an extremely low-cut metallic silver maxi skirt and sheer mock-neck bodysuit designed by Burc Akyol. The cowl-waist skirt was so low that the hem of Jenner’s black long-sleeve bodysuit and the edge of her hip bone were peeking out. Her chest was covered with two black opaque panels of fabric, but her toned midriff was visible. Her dark brown hair was left open in loose waves (by Jen Atkin) and her glam (by Mary Phillips) was kept super natural with a nude lip and classic Jenner rosy cheeks.

Her nails were painted a bright ruby red and she wore tiered dainty black earrings (by Lorraine Schwartz).

The entire look was styled by Marni Senofonte (@marnixmarni on Instagram), who posted the look on IG with the caption “SculpturalMasterpiece on display, one night only, @lacma.”

The LACMA event, co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaptrio, gathered notable personalities from the art, film, fashion and entertainment industries to honor artist Helen Pashgian, an influential pioneer of Southern California’s light and space movement, and Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook. The star-studded affair included Kim Kardashian (who accompanied her sister), Addison Rae, Paris Hilton, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Sweeney and many more A-list celebs. Singer Billie Eilish and her new beau, Jesse Rutherford, even made their red carpet debut as a couple, fully clad in Gucci pajamas.

According to the website, proceeds from the Gucci-sponsored event go directly toward the LACMA’s mission to strengthen the museum’s film programming by creating exhibitions, programming and screenings and “that explore the intersection of art and film.”

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford attend the 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

