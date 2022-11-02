Kendall Jenner Pokes Fun at Herself With Her Halloween Costume

The reality TV star went viral after a hilarious and confusing scene on ‘The Kardashians.’

Kendall Jenner attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner can not only take a joke, but she can also turn it into a hilarious Halloween costume.

The 26-year-old dressed as a cucumber on Oct. 31, playing up a scene from season one of The Kardashians that fans loved, hated and talked about for weeks.

“I’m giving out fruits and veggies tonight,” Jenner captioned her post shared with her 262 million followers. Who knew she was so funny?

She wore dark green leggings a full circular cucumber suit—with little holes for her arms—covering her entire upper body. She held a big, sharp knife as a prop.

“I swear Kris Jenner planned for that video of Kendall trying to cut the cucumber to go viral. Kendall was wearing a shirt that was advertising her tequila brand. The devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder,” someone tweeted. In scene, Jenner cuts a cucumber facing the wrong direction—in a much more hazardous way.

“Kendall Jenner not knowing how to cut a cucumber is the level of rich i aspire to be,” another person chimed in.

“the way kendall cut that cucumber… & we’re supposed to believe she was hands on in the making of her tequila,” someone else wrote.

Several fans piped up with the classic “he’s a 10 but he cuts a cucumber like Kendall Jenner” joke, which was trending when the episode came out in May.

For her real, show-stopping, professionally photographed costume, Jenner dressed as Jessie from Toy Story.

She wore a red wig with braids, a cropped yellow and white button down shirt and cheeky denim shorts. Jenner paired it with the animated character’s thigh-high cow-print chaps and red cowboy hat.