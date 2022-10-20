Kendall Jenner Reveals How Her Anxiety Gets in the Way of Being a Businesswoman

The 818 founder said it “hurts” when people call her a mean girl.

Kendall Jenner attends the Kylie Cosmetics and Ulta event in Los Angeles. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

On the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner opened up about her social anxiety and how it sometimes gets in the way of her desire to be a businesswoman. In the fifth episode of Season 2, the 818 founder flew to Las Vegas to promote her tequila brand. Kendall was supposed to travel with her younger sister, Kylie, who decided to stay home with her newborn, still-unnamed baby.

Kendall admitted that she enjoys traveling for work and being surrounded by friends and loved ones, but strangers and big crowds make her anxious. She also noted that nearly everything she does “gets hate,” but what hurts the most is when people call her a “mean girl.”

“That’s just not the case,” Kendall added as tweets from haters popped up on the screen. “It can be upsetting when someone is questioning your character. If only people knew me.”

“Kendall Jenner gives me mean girl vibes and I wouldn’t want to hang w/her,” someone wrote, while another tweeted “I’m sorry Kendall Jenner I think she is rude and up herself.”

Kendall did her best to embrace and enjoy the 818 promotion pool party (which was attended by Hailey Bieber, Justine Skye, Winnie Harlow, Brody Jenner and Scott Disick) but, in reality, she wished to be anywhere else.

“There’s a lot going on. It feels very overwhelming,” Kendall continued. “I crave the complete opposite. I want to be on a farm in Wyoming with a ton of animals, getting wasted. The drunk part is cool.”

Kendall finished up her daytime 818 events and forced herself to stay in Vegas for a few more hours. She celebrated with an intimate dinner at Carbone with friends — an activity that is much more up her alley.

“We are wrapping up our day with a nice dinner with all of my friends, some of whom have been here for the Grammys,” she said. “This dinner is definitely more my speed, in a private room with all my friends and just really chill.”

Kendall admitted she had hit her Vegas “limit” and was excited to fly home at night, get in bed and get cozy.

“I’m a full-on grandmother,” she joked. “Everyone calls me grandma Kenny and I’m not ashamed of it.”

Having been on TV as part of an extremely famous family for 15 years, Kendall has definitely learned to manage her anxiety and “gotten a lot more comfortable” with life in the spotlight. But she hopes to learn to combat her uneasiness to a point where it no longer seeps into her work as an entrepreneur.

“I love modeling and I still want to do it,” Kendall admitted. “I love being a businesswoman. It makes me very happy. I feel very empowered by it. I feel like I’m becoming my own woman. I’ve been working on just separating my anxiety from my work.”

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.