Kendall Jenner Supports NBA Boyfriend Courtside With Chic Team-Inspired Outfit

Kendall Jenner walks the runway for VOGUE World in New York City. JP Yim/Getty Images

While Kendall Jenner is very private when it comes to her dating life, the reality star showed public support for her boyfriend, NBA all-star Devin Booker, at the Suns-Clippers game on Oct. 23. How? By donning Phoenix’s team colors while cheering him on in the stands.

The model rolled up to the game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, rocking a bright orange cropped puffer jacket with a pair of black leather pants and boots. The oversized coat from Acne Studios is made with “pumpkin orange padded nylon,” according to the brand. Plus, it features a high collar and velcro closures. Perhaps Jenner (and her outfit) was a good luck charm as the Suns beat the Clippers, 112–95. Booker led all scorers with 35 points.

Beyond making a supportive fashion statement, it’s clear the family approves of the romance, as Caitlyn Jenner was in the stands with her daughter. Plus, the 818 Tequila founder has attended several games over the past several years with other family members like Kylie Jenner by her side.

Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner attend at the Suns-Clippers game at Crypto.com Arena. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Jenner and Booker were first spotted together in May 2018 but were just friends at the time. Two years later, their friendship turned romantic, and the pair even attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy in May.

But are we likely to see Booker on the family's Hulu reality show? Probably not. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest,” said the model during the June 2021 Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion. "I just feel like it's a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know."