Khloe Kardashian Is Bringing Back Denim on Denim and We Are Here for It

Khloe Kardashian. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian has got great jeans. After all, she is the co-founder of Good American, a size-inclusive premium denim line, and the reality TV star recently posted a sultry Instagram photo showing off her latest resurfaced obsession: denim on denim.

She wore high-waisted, medium-wash Good American Good Legs jeans ($155) and the brand’s Belted Maxi Denim Jacket ($229), which she left unbuttoned to reveal her bare chest. Kardashian leaned against a wall looking off into the distance instead of at photographer Greg Swales’s camera.

Her light brown hair was loosely curled by hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimmons and she sported a full glam moment with smoky eyeshadow and a matte brown lip by makeup artist Ash Holm.

Her stiletto-shaped acrylic nails were painted a peachy-nude color by nail artist Chaun Legend.

Kardashian has been a longtime Canadian tuxedo fan. She was spotted in March wearing a denim halter mini dress with a deep sweetheart neckline under a floor-length statement denim coat. She accessorized the look with black sunglasses, gloves and heels, and topped it off with chunky gold hoops—a classic combination.

The look was so iconic that the comment section was filled with fans, family members and fellow A-listers dubbing Kardashian the “queen of denim.”

Earlier this year, Good American launched a denim swimwear line featuring several styles. Kardashian wore the Demi bikini top ($70) and Better bikini bottoms ($55) on vacation in August.

The 38-year-old founded the brand with current CEO Emma Grede in October 2016.

“At Good American, we’re always working to innovate, find solutions, and redefine fashion for the modern woman,” reads the company’s website. “It’s how we started, and we’re not stopping any time soon.”

Grede is also a founding partner of Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand, SKIMS, keeping it all in the family.

