We’re Obsessed With Khloe Kardashian’s Recent Spandex Looks Paired With Thigh-High Boots

The reality TV star has recreated the look a number of times now.

Khloe Kardashian is seen in Los Angeles. Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian is a trendsetter. Tell me something I don’t know.

Her most recent pairing: spandex and knee-high boots. The mom of two first sported the look, which seems to have become her new uniform, at the Kylie Cosmetics Ulta launch in August. She wore head-to-toe pink: the skin-tight shirt, the leggings, the blazer, the Balenciaga boots and the Hermés mini purse.

Khloe Kardashian is seen on her way to the Kylie Cosmetics Ulta launch party in Los Angeles. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

She brought the iconic look back last week for an at-home photoshoot. The 38-year-old’s color of choice this time was black. Kardashian went for a slight variation on the boots as they hit a couple inches higher than before on her thigh. She repped her older sister, Kim Kardashian’s, shape wear line and wore a halter-neck, backless Skims bodysuit.

She seemed to getting in the mood for spooky season and she captioned her photo with a series of emojis: “🖤🥷🐈‍⬛🌚💣🖤.”

Most recently, the Good American founder replicated the look in silver on Oct. 18. She wore a backless subtly sparkly bodysuit and knee-high boots of a slightly brighter almost-holographic color. The look also featured a bit of side boob. Her hair was left open with natural-yet-perfect waves done by Andrew Fitzsimons. Her gorgeous full-glam makeup look was created by Ash Holm.

She proved, once again, that all it takes is a beautiful looking model to create a stunning photo as she posed in a corner next to a ladder. Poking fun at herself and how she slightly looked like a CD, Kardashian captioned the photo with “💿📟📸📼💿.”

Kim took a page out of Khloe’s book and also pulled off a very similar look on Oct. 19. Sisters? More like twins!