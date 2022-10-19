We’re Obsessed With Khloe Kardashian’s Recent Spandex Looks Paired With Thigh-High Boots
Khloe Kardashian is a trendsetter. Tell me something I don’t know.
Her most recent pairing: spandex and knee-high boots. The mom of two first sported the look, which seems to have become her new uniform, at the Kylie Cosmetics Ulta launch in August. She wore head-to-toe pink: the skin-tight shirt, the leggings, the blazer, the Balenciaga boots and the Hermés mini purse.
She brought the iconic look back last week for an at-home photoshoot. The 38-year-old’s color of choice this time was black. Kardashian went for a slight variation on the boots as they hit a couple inches higher than before on her thigh. She repped her older sister, Kim Kardashian’s, shape wear line and wore a halter-neck, backless Skims bodysuit.
She seemed to getting in the mood for spooky season and she captioned her photo with a series of emojis: “🖤🥷🐈⬛🌚💣🖤.”
Most recently, the Good American founder replicated the look in silver on Oct. 18. She wore a backless subtly sparkly bodysuit and knee-high boots of a slightly brighter almost-holographic color. The look also featured a bit of side boob. Her hair was left open with natural-yet-perfect waves done by Andrew Fitzsimons. Her gorgeous full-glam makeup look was created by Ash Holm.
She proved, once again, that all it takes is a beautiful looking model to create a stunning photo as she posed in a corner next to a ladder. Poking fun at herself and how she slightly looked like a CD, Kardashian captioned the photo with “💿📟📸📼💿.”
Kim took a page out of Khloe’s book and also pulled off a very similar look on Oct. 19. Sisters? More like twins!