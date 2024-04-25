Kim Kardashian Cleared Up This Interesting Internet Rumor: ‘Very True’
Kim Kardashian appeared on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to clarify and debunk the internet’s latest rumors. The reality TV star, who has been in the spotlight for decades and has amassed 363 million Instagram followers, has inevitably been the target of silly, negative and wild rumors over her years in the entertainment industry. However, she’s good about not letting public opinions get to her and is focused on raising her kids and building her business empire.
The late night show host pulled a list of all the new “facts” that have circulated about the SKIMS cofounder. He asked the mom of four, who shares her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West, to declare each statement as true or false.
“You blow dry your jewelry before you put it on,” Kimmel said.
“Very true,” Kardashian verified. “I hate being freezing and when you put on cold jewelry or like anything with a zipper, I just need it warm. [Even] a mesh, metal dress...anything that’s like a chainmail [material].”
The 43-year-old revealed another pet peeve: the sound of cardboard. She dislikes it so much that she has her assistants take off the paper sleeve from her coffee because she can’t “see or feel it.”
The American Horror Story actress also shared that she washes her feet before bed every night, and apparently she sleeps with her eyes open, which she knows is true because her sisters, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie, have photographed and recorded her numerous times.
Watch the full interview here.