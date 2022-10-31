Kim Kardashian Looks Too Convincing Dressed As Marvel Universe’s Most Lovable Villain

The Skims founder went all out, as we expected, and was looking blue all night long.

Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians." Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is channeling her inner villain this Halloween. The 42-year-old dressed as Mystique from Marvel’s X-Men films. She wore an all-blue, skin-tight full bodysuit decorated with little prosthetic bumps. Her face was painted a matching bright blue and she accessorized with blue stiletto heels. The mom of four also wore yellow contact lenses and slicked back her hair (which was dyed red) making her essentially unrecognizable.

Rebecca Romijn played Raven Mystique in the 2000 film as well as the three sequels.

“Happy Halloween,” she wrote on Instagram and tagged creative director, Indiana.

Her hair was done by Chris Appleton, her prosthetics were designed and applied by Nocturnal Designz and the suit was created by Vex Latex.

Kardashian was styled by Dani Levi, no surprise there, and Pierre captured the moment on camera and film.

Friends and fans chimed into the comment section of the Oct. 31 post which has 1.3 million likes and counting.

“🥶🥶🥶🥶🔥🔥🔥,” Lala wrote while makeup artist Ash Holm said, “This is soo major !!”

Jade Kevin Foster piped, “Get it Kim 🔥❤️,” and Victor Nogueira wrote, “Wowww kim 🔥🔥❤️.”

Earlier this year, Kardashian told Interview Magazine that she would star in a Marvel movie if they asked.

“Would I act? I would if something fun came about,” she said. “Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to.”

Her friend Olivia Pierson dressed as X-Men’s Magik and Natalie Halcro was Selene.

Kardashian got all her kids into the fun at the start of the weekend and posted an adorable series of photos of them dressed as 90s music icons.

North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, dressed as Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade Adu and Eazy-E, respectively.