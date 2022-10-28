Kim Kardashian’s Kids Dress Up As 90’s Music Icons for Halloween

Kim Kardashian attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is getting creative and throwing it back. The SI Swimsuit model and reality TV star made her four kids recreate iconic 90’s musicians’ looks for Halloween, and the West kids absolutely nailed it — costume, hair, poses and all.

“THE ICONS - AALIYAH, SADE, SNOOP, EAZY E,” the SKIMS founder captioned the series, which had more than two million likes within 30 minutes of being posted.

Kardashian shared an adorable carousel of photos of the squad. North, 9, dressed as late R&B singer Aaliyah in her 1997 Tommy Hilfiger ad.

Saint, 6, wore a blue and gray plaid shirt and sported braided pig tails, making him no other than the iconic Snoop Dogg.

Four-year-old Chicago looked adorable as she channeled Sade Adu’s denim on denim look from 1985's The Sweetest Taboo music video.

The youngest, Psalm, 3, wore a black Compton hat and recreated various poses of the late rapper, Eazy-E.

These kids clearly get it from their mama. They each modeled as if they were professionals and allowed photographer Greg Swales to capture the perfect IG-worthy shot,

Kardashian loves to go all out for Halloween. She shared a TikTok on Oct. 26 showing off her skeleton-themed decorations outside her mansion. Her favorite part was hundreds of white ceramic hands — made from real molds of her immediate and extended family and friends’ hands — protruding from the ground.

Creepy AF!