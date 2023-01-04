Kourtney Kardashian Wears Tiny Blue Bikini, Celebrates 2023 With Travis Barker and Kids

The Lemme founder kept it casual with matching pajamas and a dip in the pool.

Kourtney Kardashian. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Is it really a celebration without a Kourtney Kardashian Instagram post? The reality TV star shared a sneak peek into her last few moments of 2022, as well as a few initial snippets of 2023. She celebrated with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and their blended family.

Kardashian started off her Jan. 3 photo dump with a shot of her and Barker taking a casual selfie on the couch in matching pajamas while wearing 2023 embellished sparkly glasses, a classic New Year’s Eve accessory.

“Happy new year :))),” the Lemme founder captioned her post. Barker commented a sweet message: “the yin to my yang ☯️.”

The second pic featured the 43-year-old in a pool, staring up at the palm trees and wearing a tiny blue bikini. Next was a snap of Kardashian and her youngest son, 8-year-old Reign, wearing motorcycle helmets. A later photo features Kardashian, Barker and Reign on ATVs.

Kardashian also shares Mason, 13, and Penelope, 10, with her former partner, Scott Disick. Barker, 47, has two kids, 19-year-old Landon and 17-year-old Alabama, as well as a stepdaughter, Atiana, 23.

The two were married in Las Vegas last April and tied the knot again in front of family and close friends in May at the L’Olivetta— Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s villa in Portofino, Italy.

“The more kids, the merrier. It’s more people to love,” Kardashian gushed in a confessional on The Kardashians. “I am really close with Travis’s kids and I love them and it’s a beautiful thing.”

Another pic in the carousel includes three bottles of champagne perched by the fireplace surrounded by colorful confetti. The final two photos featured a sunset and a table with glasses of champagne and party hats.

“Travis is a really amazing father,” she continued. “It’s one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient. I think because we’ve all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It’s all I could ever want.”

The most recent season of the Hulu reality TV show, featuring the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan, followed Kardashian and Barker’s journey through IVF.

