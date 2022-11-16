Kylie Jenner Is Fashion Royalty in a Diamond Crown and a Vintage Mugler Dress

‘The Kardashians’ star almost stole the show at the star-studded event honoring the late French designer.

Kylie Jenner. Gotham/Getty Images

King Kylie served royalty in a bedazzled headdress and gown at the opening night of the Brooklyn Museum’s newest exhibition, Thierry Mugler: Couturissime.

Jenner wore a dramatic curve-hugging black dress complete with corset detailing and feathered hem to the Nov. 15 event. The look was amplified with a gorgeous bejeweled headpiece by Mugler.

Her hair was pulled up by hairstylist Jesus Guerrero and she sported a subtle smoky eye to complement her dark brown lined lips by makeup artist Ariel. The corset-top gown was paired with long, black, feather-trimmed gloves.

Once inside the event, Jenner had a quick but equally iconic outfit change.

Kylie Jenner arrives at the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at Brooklyn Museum. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Jenner’s second look of the night, another Mugler original, was a sheer black webbed catsuit. The mom of two left certain things to the imagination by pairing the bold transparent look with a large white cape fit for an empress.

She posted a carousel on Instagram with the most revealing pic saved for last.

“Wowow what a beautiful night celebrating the opening of the Thierry Mugler Archive Exhibition at the Brooklyn museum,” the 25-year-old wrote. “Such an honor to wear a piece of fashion history. thank you to the mugler team 🖤 and make sure to stop by to see the exhibition while it’s there, celebrating the life and art of the forever iconic Thierry Mugler.”

The exhibition opens to the public on Friday, Nov. 18 and runs through May 7, 2023.

Kylie Jenner. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Thierry Mugler: Couturissime is the first retrospective dedicated to the French designer who died in January 2022. The fashion visionary often featured unorthodox techniques and materials such as glass, vinyl, latex, chrome and more in his innovative designs.

The exhibition features more than 100 vintage and modern outfits that “mirror Mugler’s futuristic approach” alongside the custom accessories, sketches, videos and images that proceeded the final products.

Laverne Cox, Julia Fox, Tinashe and more celebs attended the star-studded opening night.

