Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Video of Her Natural Hair

The mom-of-two is no stranger to an assortment of hair styles, colors and extensions.

Kylie Jenner attends the Business of Fashion 500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner’s iconic looks often revolve around her hair—whether it’s bright purple locks or a blonde bob, she has spent a fair amount of time in the hair and makeup chair.

The mom-of-two has been growing her natural hair out for a year and taking good care of it. She shared a rare video on her Instagram story for fans to see her progress.

“Over one year into the hair health journey and this is how we’re doing,” she wrote on the screen, running her long nails through her silky black shoulder-length hair and shaking her hair around. She wore a black sports bra and had a slight side part. If anyone’s going to be able to bring back the side part, it’s King Kylie.

Jenner attended Paris Fashion Week earlier this month with long black hair—which has been a staple for her for a while now. Sometime’s it’s straight, sometimes it’s curly, and sometimes it’s tied up. Whatever she does with it, it looks good.

Kylie Jenner attends the Coperni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 in Paris, France. She sat in the front row. Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Jenner also sported long black hair (likely extensions), with some beachy waves, in a recent get-ready with me on TikTok.

Her #ootd included extremely baggy black Balenciaga pants made out of waxy material and a long black high-neck tank. She paired the monochrome look with low Nike Jordans with a hint of red and yellow.