Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Viral IG Post Wearing a Black Vinyl Bikini

Kylie Jenner. Gotham/Getty Images

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Kylie Jenner is back to her regularly scheduled bikini content, even as winter approaches. The Kardashians star looked incredible in a series of recent hot tub pics, taken from Aspen, Colo. Jenner wore the Tiny Ties Vinyl Bikini top ($55) and bottom ($55) from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American as she posed in the water with her friend Yris Palmer, surrounded by snow and big fairy lights.

Jenner accessorized with black rectangular sunglasses, chunky metal hoops and a stack of rings. Her nails were painted black and her hair was thrown up into a messy ponytail. She sported her signature rosy cheeks and brown nude lipstick.



“♾️,” she captioned the post that garnered 8.9 million likes in one day.

Kardashian chimed into the comments to give herself credit for the bikini and compliment her sister.

“❤️ @goodamerican never looked so good,” she said. “You’re going to melt the snow.”

Palmer shared a photo of the two on her IG account. The duo stood in a doorway wearing bikinis under massive bathrobes and chunky comfy boots.

Jenner also shared a series of solo shots of herself, sitting and laying on a machine in the gym in her tiny two-piece. She captioned the post with two freezing emojis.

Celebrity friends and fans ran to the comments to tell Jenner how incredible she looked.

“Ate!!,” wrote her makeup artist Ariel, while Maguire Amundsen piped in, “screaming 😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

In the first pic, Jenner posed with one hand above her head and used the other hand to support herself as she leaned back. In the next photo, she tilted forward and touched her fuzzy boots. In the third photo, she sat with one leg up on the bench and in her final snap, Jenner laid on her side, showing off her fit body.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle on Google News!