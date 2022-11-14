Kylie Jenner Turns Heads in Backless Gown at Baby2Baby Gala

Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner knows better than anyone that sometimes the back of the dress is more important than the front.

She proved it on the red carpet of the Baby2Baby Gala, which she attended on Nov. 12 to support her big sis Kim Kardashian.

“Now let’s hear it for the back of the dress !!!,” Jenner captioned a series of IG photos that have garnered almost 4 million likes in one day.

Jenner wore a custom Loewe gown featuring a halter neck with a large bow tie, bare back and a tiny teaser of side-boob. The bottom of the dress was just as funky and revealing as the upper half with a thigh-high slit. Jenner paired it with strappy black heels and diamond earrings.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Her hair and makeup were kept simple—obviously the dress deserved all the attention. Jenner sported a classic slicked-back bun and neutral glam with a warm brown lip.

Baby2Baby provides diapers, clothes and other necessities for children in poverty in the Los Angeles area and in disaster zones across the U.S. Kardashian was honored by the non-profit with the Giving Tree Award for her work in giving back to children in need across the globe.

“We are so grateful for her decade-long support spotlighting our mission to provide children living in poverty with the basic essentials they need and deserve,” the organization wrote on Instagram.

“I love you guys,” Kardashian commented on the post. “What an incredible honor. I’m forever grateful.”

Forbes reported that the 42-year-old entrepreneur and reality TV star has quietly donated half a million dollars in cash and approximately $5 million in supplies to Baby2Baby over the years.

“As many of you know, advocating for justice is a deep passion of mine,” Kardashian said in her acceptance speech. “Justice for me has so many meanings but what it ultimately comes down to is what is fair, what is right and what leads our world better, especially for our children. I will continue to use my voice and my resources to share in your mission, while all of us help Baby2Baby to bring fairness, equality and justice to so many children, who have been deprived of access to basic essentials.”

