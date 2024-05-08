Lauren Wasser Joins SI Swimsuit for 60th Anniversary Issue
Lauren Wasser, an actress, model, athlete and advocate, has officially joined the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie in the 2024 issue. The 36-year-old traveled to Belize for her feature in the 60th anniversary magazine, out next week, where she posed for photographer Derek Kettela.
Wasser, a toxic shock syndrome survivor, has been featured in the pages of Vogue Italia and has collaborated with notable brands like Savage x Fenty, Louis Vuitton and Georgio Armani. She uses her platform to encourage her followers to educate themselves about safe tampon use. Wasser contracted toxic shock syndrome in 2012 and, as a result, had both of her legs amputated.
“Toxic shock syndrome has been happening for 30-plus years, and it’s killed and injured thousands of women that you will never see nor hear about because either they’re dead or their families are the ones that are carrying their spirits,” Wasser said. “I felt a duty that I had to not only be the messenger, but I also had to be the voice of those women who are no longer here. I need to do this not only for myself and those women, but for our future and for the generations to come, because this shouldn’t happen to another soul.”
While in the Central American country, Wasser modeled a number of stunning white swimwear looks. You can take a first look here, and check out the full spread when the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue hits newsstands next Tuesday, May 14.
