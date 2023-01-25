Leyna Bloom Shines on Paris Fashion Week Runway in a Bedazzled Catsuit

In 2019, the model became one of the first trans women to walk at the event.

Leyna Bloom. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Leyna Bloom is always a sizzling sight. The SI Swimsuit model strutted down the L‘Oréal Paris runway during Paris Fashion Week in a gorgeous bedazzled catsuit and, lucky for us, she shared a BTS montage on TikTok.

The black scoopneck full-length bodysuit featured rhinestone panels on her chest and in the shape of bikini bottoms on her lower half. A line of crystals also ran down her legs. Bloom’s hair was slicked back into a perfect high ponytail and she accessorized with a silver choker, sparkly earrings and black glitter heels.

The Jan. 25 post was set to the sound of Timbaland’s “Give It to Me.”

The first clip lasted just a couple of seconds. In it, Bloom showed off her killer catwalk on the streets. The clip then transitioned to the same stunning strut on the runway. Bloom flipped her ponytail around and smiled for the camera while she ran her hands up her body.

The Port Authority star has been a trailblazer for the modeling and LGBTQ community. In 2019, she became one of the first openly transgender models to walk the runway at Paris Fashion Week. Two years later, she was the first transgender woman to appear on the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue.

Bloom believes in daily affirmations and has said her superpower is knowing that she has all the answers within herself.

“People always ask me, ‘How do I get into modeling?’ If you want it, you will go and get it,” Bloom told Byrdie. “They ask for advice, and I tell them, ‘Baby, you have all of the answers, you just have to want it. What you put it out in the world, you get back.’ Every single day I wake up and tell myself, ‘Yes, you’re [going] to do it. Yes, I love you. Yes, your hair looks good. Yes, your body looks good. I love every single inch of you. It’s fine—don’t try to be picture perfect; there’s no such thing. Just love what you are.’ I just wanted to love myself first. When I did that, people showed up, and opportunities came.”

