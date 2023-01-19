Lily Aldridge Nailed Her Beach-Day Style With Knit Top and Tortoise Sunglasses

Lily Aldridge. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you’re in need of some beach-day style inspiration, look no further than Lily Aldridge. The three-time SI Swimsuit model shared a cute Instagram selfie proving that she’s nailed the lounging-on-the-shore aesthetic.

“Beach Days 🐚🌊,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel captioned her Jan. 17 post. She wore a white crochet high-neck tank top over a black swimsuit with tortoise shell sunglasses. Her short brown hair was wet, wavy and effortlessly styled into a deep side part. The second photo in the carousel was a close-up shot of her vintage woven Prada beach tote bag ($1,296).

Aldridge has publicly displayed her love of being by the water multiple times. On Jan. 16, she shared a sweet set of selfies of herself in a red Ellie Linen Maxi Dress ($329). Her hair was tied back and she accessorized with layered necklaces and tiny gold earrings. “Happy by the Sea 🌊,” she captioned the post.

The day before, the supermodel shared another snap of her chic seaside style. She wore the Charlie One-Piece ($220), a black-and-white striped swimsuit from Posse, and sunglasses. “1..2..3 🌊☀️🐚,” she wrote.

Tons of friends chimed in to the comments to compliment Aldridge’s hair.

“It’s the hair for me 😍,” some people wrote, while others piped in, “Obsessed with your hair.”

Aldridge has two kids, Dixie and Winston, with her husband, Kings of Leon singer Caleb Followill. She celebrated her 37th birthday a few months ago in the most predictable way: hanging near the beach.

“Heart’s Full 🤍 37 years on this beautiful planet & so grateful for every moment 💕,” she captioned an Instagram post on Nov. 15 last year. Aldridge wore a black swimsuit and smiled for a selfie as she walked on the sand.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!