Lily Collins Flaunts Toned Abs in Red Patent Leather Matching Set on ‘Vogue Scandinavia’ Cover

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins jetted off to Copenhagen for a digital cover with Vogue Scandinavia, and the actress looked just as chic as the fashion-frenzied character she portrays on the hit Netflix series.

The 33-year-old actress shared three different versions of the digital cover in a Jan. 12 Instagram post. In the first pic, Collins posed against a bike and wore a bright red ROTATE Birger Christensen midriff-baring leather crop top with long sleeves and a matching pair of high-waisted pants.

An additional version of the cover showed Collins in a neon yellow-green gown as she posed with an inflatable swan, while a third featured her in a floor-length gauzy white sleeveless dress. All three looks were styled by Vibe Dabelsteen.

“A Danish love affair for @voguescandinavia’s new digital cover. For those of you who know me, you know this was a total honor!” the actress wrote in the caption of her post.

Plenty of the star’s 28 million IG followers chimed in to the comments section to hype Collins up on the beautiful portraits, which were captured by Copenhagen-based photographer Petra Kleis.

“Looking fuente as usual @lilyjcollins 🔥🔥,” wrote Emily in Paris costar Kate Walsh, while celebrity fashion stylist Brad Goreski commented, “You are spoiling us Lily.”

“Your look in the last one OMG,” said costar Ashley Park. “Fulllllly obsessed,” she added in a separate comment.

Martina Bonnier, editor in chief of Vogue Scandinavia, called Collins “a bona fide star and an explosive comedic performer.”

“Just as Collins has shown so much love to Scandinavia, it is now our turn to celebrate her as our digital cover star. Naturally, we shot her in Copenhagen—alongside her bike, like a true Dane—a city she visits with her husband several times a year,” she wrote. “Though Collins is our very first non-Scandinavian cover star, we proudly claim her as an honorary Scandi.”

The third season of Netflix’s hit rom-com series Emily in Paris began streaming on the platform in December. The show has already been renewed for Season 4.

