Lindsey Vonn Is ‘Immobile’ But ‘Back on Home Soil’ in Latest Updates Following Injury
Just over one week after Lindsey Vonn's crash at the Milan Cortina Games on Feb. 8—which resulted in complex tibia fracture, she previously penned to Instagram—the Olympic athlete declared that she is officially recovering on her home turf.
“Haven’t stood on my feet in over a week… been in a hospital bed immobile since my race. And although I’m not yet able to stand, being back on home soil feels amazing,” Vonn wrote to X, coupled with a red heart, an American flag emoji and a pair of hashtags that read “imhome” and “BeLv.”
Before concluding her note, the Alpine skier, who has competed in five total Olympic Games, expressed her gratitude for the medical professionals that worked with her overseas. “Huge thank you to everyone in Italy for taking good care of me,” she wrote.
Just hours after posting the update about her injury status, Vonn took to Instagram to share a similar sentiment and provide a bit more information on her path to a complete recovery.
“My leg is still in pieces…but I’m finally HOME!” Vonn began her caption, which coupled a 61-second long clip of her journey back to the United States. She then detailed her transportation across the Atlantic Ocean with her 3.4 million followers on the app, explaining, “Intensive care unit ➡️ambulance➡️plane➡️ambulance ➡️🇺🇸hospital.”
The athlete continued in-part, “Thankful to all of the medical staff who helped me get home 🙏🏻❤️ and seriously looking forward to my next surgery when I can get the X-fix out of my leg and will be able to move more. My injury was a lot more severe than just a broken leg. I’m still wrapping my head around it, what it means and the road ahead… but I’m going to give you more detail in the coming days.”
Vonn’s massive fanbase has been cheering her on every step of the way, as the athlete has routinely provided updates through her social media platforms. The comment section on her latest Instagram post was flooded with words of encouragement.
“Keep being an inspiration! You've got this! Welcome home!” one user exclaimed.
Another added, “You owe us nothing. Your Olympic spirit was on full display. You wanted it, you went for it. Heal up, the next chapter for you is still unwritten ❤️ Welcome home LV ✌️🏅.”
