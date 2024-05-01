Lindsey Vonn Is ‘Thrilled’ to be the Newest Board Member for U.S. Sailing Team
Lindsey Vonn may have retired from professional athletics herself, but that hasn’t stopped her from supporting fellow professional athletes in their endeavors. In fact, the former alpine skier has proven to be a big supporter of fellow athletes in recent years, making appearances at just about every major sporting event—both in the U.S. and internationally.
But she isn’t just a fan. Vonn has embraced important business roles in a variety of sports endeavors since her retirement in 2019, including taking part in a bid to bring the 2030 Winter Olympics to Utah.
Now, Vonn is joining the board of directors of the United States SailGP, one of the six original teams in the league, committed to turning American sailing into the mainstream sports scene. The former pro athlete is “thrilled to join the board of directors,” she said in a recent statement shared by the U.S. SailGP Instagram account. “The energy and vision of the team align with the drive I have felt in my career, so I am extremely grateful and excited to take part.”
The team appeared just as thrilled as Vonn to have her on board. “Lindsey is one of the greatest athletes of all time, an American icon, and has tremendous business acumen,” team strategist Mike Buckley said. “I am really looking forward to collaborating on how we tap into the passionate racing fanbase and introduce our team and league to new audiences.”
With Vonn’s extensive professional experience—as an athlete and a entrepreneur—we have no doubt she will help do just that.