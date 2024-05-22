Lindsey Vonn Talks the Importance of Taking Small Steps to Achieve Big Goals
A few months ago, former professional alpine skier Lindsey Vonn underwent full knee replacement surgery. After years of injuries and several surgeries, the athlete finally decided that the move was necessary if she wanted to continue her active—and sports-heavy—lifestyle.
The lengthy recovery process has seen a change of pace for the 39-year-old. Usually an avid gym-goer and always willing to go skiing or wakeboarding, being forced to “slow down and take in the view”—as she put it in a recent Instagram post—has been an adjustment. But she has done just that and taken her greater free time to reflect on her career and her experience with injuries over the years.
“Life isn’t just about the pursuit of success; it’s about finding balance and peace amidst all the chaos too!” she wrote in her post. “My balance in life might look a lot different than yours, but I think it’s an important part of finding happiness.”
Finding both happiness and success, for Vonn, means always striving to become a better version of herself. “I work hard every day to keep taking small steps forward, mentally and physically, that make me a better person,” she explained. “I don’t always succeed in going forward but I’m always making the effort to make the steps and keep moving…So…here’s to taking small steps 🐾 (and dreaming about being back on the slopes soon!).”
With her work ethic (and positive disposition), we are confident that the Olympian will find herself back on skis soon.