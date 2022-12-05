The season doesn’t officially start for another month, but the college athlete is ready to go.

Olivia Dunne. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Never let it be said that Olivia Dunne is a slacker. The LSU gymnast recently shared a couple of photos from preseason workouts on Instagram.

“’tis the pre-szn :),” she captioned the Dec. 1 post to her 2.4 million followers.

While the Tigers’ regular season doesn’t start for another month, the 20-year-old is already hitting the gym. In the first pic shown, she stood in front of the balance beam, decked out in a black sleeveless LSU leotard,. In the second snap, the New Jersey native had gripson her wrists and was twiddling her thumbs getting ready to move.

Her blonde hair was thrown up in to a messy bun. The post garnered more than 600,000 likes in less than a day.

“Stunner,” wrote Olympic freestyle skier Eileen Gu, while Noelle Leyva said “omg 😍.”

TikTok star Lily Chee chimed in to say “focused and locked in for the szn.”

Fellow LSU gymnast Elena Arenas piped “best time of the year 🥳.”

Dunne, who was the recent subject of a viral New York Times article, has grown her TikTok fandom to almost 6.5 million followers since she joined the platform in 2020.

She shares gymnastics tricks, lifestyle videos and popular lip-synching and dancing trends and has been able to successfully monetize her content. Her social media posts, in addition to brand deals and sponsorships in accordance with the new NCAA name, image and likeness rules, have earned her a top salary.

“Seven figures,” she explained. “That is something I’m proud of. Especially since I’m a woman in college sports. There are no professional leagues for most women’s sports after college.”

