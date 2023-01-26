Look: Sailor Brinkley-Cook Is Stunning at Sunrise in Malibu

Sailor Brinkley-Cook. Gotham/Getty Images

Sailor Brinkley-Cook shared a few pics at daybreak on the beach, and we absolutely love the artsy and moody snaps.

The first photo the two-time SI Swimsuit model provided was a close-up of her face in shadow, while the second featured a full-body shot of her side profile. The 24-year-old wore a dress and had one hand in her wet-looking hair while the other rested on her thigh.

An additional snap showed Brinkley-Cook standing on the shore line as waves rushed toward her, while another was taken from behind and focused on her long locks. The final photo in the series was another face profile in shadow, in which Brinkley-Cook sported a smile.

She tagged photographer Tyler Kandel in the set of images, which she wrote were captured “at sunrise in malibu” in her caption.

Several of the model’s friends and followers piped in to the comments section to compliment Brinkley-Cook on the gorgeous shots.

“Looks like you had alot of fun!” wrote one person, while another individual added, “Wow these are beautiful shots ❤️🔥.”

“You look so at peace. 🌊,” said one fan, while another follower stated, “Sailor, you are sooooooo beautiful! ❤️.”

Brinkley-Cook is the daughter of three-time SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Christie Brinkley. She made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017 when she was photographed by photographer Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks and Caicos alongside her mother and her sister, Alexa Ray Joel.

