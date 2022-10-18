Look: Simone Biles Teases Wedding Day Dress

The decorated Olympic gold medalist is tying the knot and looking spectacular while doing it.

Simone Biles attends The Inaugural STARZ #TakeTheLead Summit at The West Hollywood EDITION in West Hollywood, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Simone Biles is getting married! The seven-time Olympic medalist is tying the knot with Texans star safety, Jonathan Owens, in 2023. Luckily for us, the Olympic gymnast has been sharing her journey to the alter with her 6.7 million followers on Instagram.

“On bride duty 👰🏾‍♀️,” the gymnast captioned the post with nearly 75K likes and counting. The potential wedding day look Biles shared featured a ruffled white mini dress complete with some seriously chunky white heels to match.

Biles and Owens met the same way 2022 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year, Christen Harper, and NFL quarterback, Jared Goff, met—through Raya. According to Biles, the enigmatic and highly exclusive celebrity dating app brought the pair together in 2020.

She announced her engagement in a post on Instagram saying, “THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3”

Biles attended Galia Lahav’s flagship LA store and reportedly tried on multiple dresses for her wedding. The high-end brand posted a gorgeous picture of Biles in an elegant wedding dress. “We are over the moon & so honored about gold medalist & mega athlete @simonebiles becoming a GL Bride! ✨ (Not the chosen ones, but a sneak peek of Simone at her fitting 🙃) #GaliaLahav #GLBride”

We can’t wait for more sneak peeks like these in the coming months as Biles prepares for her fairy-tale wedding.