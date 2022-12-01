Lorraine Pascale Shares Throwback Runway Photos With Kate Moss, Claudia Schiffer and Helena Christensen

The model turned cooking personality offered a glimpse at several photos from her archive.

These days, Lorraine Pascale is best known as a health-conscious television chef and Food Network judge, but the one-time SI Swimsuit model reminded followers of her roots by sharing a fashion runway throwback photo on Instagram today.

The first photo in Pascale’s carousel post is a black-and-white snap of the model walking the runway for Fendi’s spring-summer 1995 collection, wearing a black mini dress with a cropped, cut-out white button-up shirt with balloon sleeves.

Pascale’s post also features fellow ’90s supermodels Kate Moss, Claudia Schiffer and Helena Christensen, as well as Carla Bruni, Yasmeen Ghauri, Nadja Auermann, Beverly Peele and Kirsty Hume, who all modeled the Fendi collection.

Fans were thrilled to see the blast from the past, commenting, “The originals! When I put pictures of you all on my wall! 👸🏾👸🏼👸🏻👸🏽,” and “You all look fantastic 🙌.”

The 50-year-old just rang in her milestone birthday and is currently pursuing her doctoral degree in psychology. She often shares inspirational content with her social media followers and encourages fans to follow their dreams, regardless of age, insecurities or so-called social norms.

Pascale recently served as a guest judge on the Nov. 10 episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, though she and RuPaul have been friends since the early ’90s. Prior to the guest appearance, she shared a photo of the two on Instagram in a snapshot captured by Ellen von Unwerth circa 1990 in Italy.

