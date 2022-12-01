LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Confuses Fans With Latest TikTok

Olivia Dunne attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Almost every TikTok that Olivia Dunne posts goes viral. The LSU gymnast has built her following on the platform to 6.4 million fans. Her most recent TikTok, with 2.5 million views and almost 400,000 likes in one day gained traffic for confusing viewers.

Dunne lip-synched to “On BS” from Drake and 21 Savage’s latest album Her Loss. “I jump on your song and make you sound like you the feature,” the college athlete sings the first part of the video dressed in a Vanderbilt quarter zip with glasses on and her hair in a bun.

“I jump on your song and make a label think they need ya, for real (yeah),” she then sang after transitioning into a black tank top, full face of makeup, curled hair and gold jewelry.

“for real #foryou,” Dunne wrote in the caption.

Several followers chimed in to the comments to express their confusion about the 20-year-old’s choice to wear a sweatshirt of a school she doesn’t attend.

“Vandy sweatshirt?” someone said.

Another wrote “She’s transferring” and someone else piped “nice sweatshirt.”

“Livvy what’s up with the vandy shirt inquiring minds want to know,” another person wrote.

The New York Times published a story last month, seemingly shaming Dunne for leaning into her sexuality and femininity to make money in the NCAA new NIL landscape. The bulk of Dunne’s income comes from social media posts including gymnastics tricks, completing popular TikTok trends, showing off her day-to-day life as well as brand deals from major companies such as Vuori and American Eagle Outfitters.

“Seven figures,” she told writer Kurt Streeter. “That is something I’m proud of. Especially since I’m a woman in college sports. There are no professional leagues for most women’s sports after college.”

Dunne was quick to clap back after the article that was deemed by some to be sexist. She took to her IG story, posting a pic of herself in a leotard from the article photo shoot and tagged the publication, sarcastically asking “Is this too much?”

