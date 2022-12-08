LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Is Granting Christmas Wishes With Her Latest TikTok

The college athlete has 6.4 million followers on the social media platform.

Olivia Dunne. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Exciting news if you’ve been good this year: LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is here to grant your holiday wishes.

The 20-year-old posted a hilarious TikTok on Dec. 7 of herself strutting in the LSU gym locker room and squatting at the end of her imaginary runway. She danced to the sound of Ariana Grande’s “December.”

“Merry Christmas, here I am, boy / Gonna love you, gonna give you all I can, boy,” Grande sings.

“when he asks for a 5’6 blonde d1 gymnast,” reads the text at the top of the screen.

Dunne captioned her post, “only if you’ve been good,” which garnered almost one million views in just 18 hours.

Dunne wore a black sleeveless high-neck leotard and showed off her toned arms and legs. This isn’t the first wishlist-related TikTok Dunne has posted, either.

Last month, she shared a video using a filter that auto-populates a “Christmas wishlist” above a user’s head filled with some reasonable and some NSFW answers. Dunne’s random wishlist hit a little too close to home.

“PS5,” “Sugardaddy” and “More friends” were on the list, and seemed totally normal. But the first wish, “Be on NY Times,” was a coincidental nod to Dunne’s recent viral tiff with the newspaper giant.

“I’d rather a lump of coal #iykyk,” the gymnast wrote in her caption, noting the irony.

A New York Times article titled “New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells” seemingly shamed certain female athletes like Dunne for taking advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules (Dunne revealed that she makes “seven figures” from all her social media content and sponsorships).

