Matthew McConaughey Gushes About ‘Rock and Roll’ Chemistry With Kate Hudson From ‘How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days’
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days will forever be remembered as one of the best rom-coms of the early 2000s. But fan-favorite films like that, with everlasting legacies, are only made when two stars are handpicked and have an undeniable, organic on-screen chemistry and off-screen friendship.
More than two decades after the 2003 film was released, Matthew McConaughey can still perfectly recall just how palpable his connection with Kate Hudson was.
“I remember we met on the Paramount lot, those casting sort of meeting couches. For rom-coms [directors and producers] want to see the chemistry between the two leads ... how the jive is. We’re not reading through the script. We’re not reading lines,” he shared. “Immediately, we were comfortable with each other, and we jacked with each other, and we busted each other’s chops, and we laughed a lot. Here was a bit of rock and roll exchange, like ‘Oh, this could be some heavyweight fun.’ And I think that’s why I was cast, and that’s why, for whatever extent, it worked.”
The film, available for streaming on Hulu, follows New York City journalist Andie Anderson and Ben Barry, a businessman who is somewhat of a "womanizer." Both characters, confident in their abilities to play and outsmart each other, get tangled in a web of lies, manipulation and real feelings.
The 54-year-old actor and 45-year-old actress reunited in 2008 for another rom-com, Fool’s Gold. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star and Interstellar lead went live on Instagram together to talk about the 20th anniversary of the film last February, and reflect on some of their favorite memories from the experience.
